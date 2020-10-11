PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil says no specific instructions from Anwar to party ahead of Oct 13’s royal audience

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to during an interview with Malay Mail in Bangsar September 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not issued any specific orders to party leaders leading up to his audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday

Sinar Harian reported PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil as saying that Anwar’s only request to all leaders and party members was for them to continue remaining calm until the day arrives.

“For the time being, there are no orders or meetings regarding the audience with Anwar on Tuesday,” he said when contacted.

The Lembah Pantai MP added that party leaders were also not informed of the time of the audience, and if a party meeting will be held.

“For now, there is nothing, so we are just taking it easy. However, Anwar has told us to remain calm and focus on security issues, particularly with regards to Covid-19,” he said.

However, Fahmi said Anwar stressed to party leaders and MPs the importance of looking after their respective constituencies and breaking the Covid-19 transmission chain.

“For example, I will pay more attention to the issue in Lembah Pantai as a cluster has been identified there, asides from a case in SMK Bangsar and other areas where infections are believed to have occurred,” he said.

Along with Fahmi, PKR central leadership member and Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid also confirmed that neither he nor his colleagues have received any instruction to make special preparations for the audience on Tuesday.

“No orders as of yet, and the audience is still some time away. So we will wait until Anwar’s audience with the Agong,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP is expected to convince the Agong during the audience of his right to become the nation’s ninth prime minister based on ostensible support for him from a majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

On September 23, Anwar said he already received royal assent for the audience, but it was postponed as His Majesty was being treated at the National Heart Institute at the time.

Subsequently, on Thursday, Anwar confirmed the audience will take place on October 13, where he plans to explain to the Agong that the support is strong enough for him to form a new coalition and establish a new federal government.