Johor Permaisuri donates monthly allowance to Raja Zarith Sofiah of Johor Foundation

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah agreed to contribute the monthly allowance she received towards the administrative fund of the Raja Zarith Sofiah of Johor Foundation. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Oct 11 — The Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah has agreed to contribute the monthly allowance she received towards the administrative fund of the Raja Zarith Sofiah of Johor Foundation (YRZSNJ).

The donation was announced via a posting on The Royal Johor official Facebook page after the queen chaired the foundation’s meeting at Istana Bukit Serene here, today.

In the posting, Raja Zarith Sofiah said she is aware that the country is facing various economic challenges and that many were affected, particularly in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, I have decided to contribute my monthly allowance to the administrative office fund of the Yayasan, where many staff members are serving,” she said.

Also present at the meeting were Johor State Secretary, who is also YRZSNJ trustee holder Datuk Azmi Rohani; YRZSNJ chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim; its honorary treasurer Mohammad Nazrul Abd Rahim and company secretary Lilian Low.

YRZSNJ which was founded in 2012, seeks not only to help the people who are in need but also to provide funds for education and disaster relief as well as to contribute to those who are affected by the spread of Covid-19.

On the meeting, the queen said it discussed efforts to help children of cancer patients from the B40 group in collaboration with the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation as well as funding for a wood-carving diploma course for Johor youths. — Bernama