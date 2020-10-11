Jais to postpone religious school sessions in Petaling district until Oct 25

Students learn jawi on their first day of school at SK Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam January 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 11 — Classes for all schools under the supervision of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) in the Petaling district have been postponed from tomorrow until October 25 following the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Throughout the postponement of the face-to-face school session, all principals, headmasters and head teachers must ensure that teachers and students carry out teaching and learning from home.

“In this regard, Jais always monitors the situation in Selangor and works closely with the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education,” Jais director Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahzihan said all marriage solemnisation appointments at the Klang Islamic Religious Office scheduled before or on October 7 (Wednesday) would be postponed effective tomorrow.

He said the postponement involved the solemnisation ceremony for couples from Klang and Kapar. — Bernama