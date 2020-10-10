Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records 374 new Covid-19 cases today, three more deaths

Television screens show Director General of Health Malaysia Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a press conference from his home during his quarantine, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A total of 374 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the country today, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

Only two of the new cases are imported, involving one local and one non-local, both travellers from the Philippines.

Dr Noor Hisham revealed three more deaths as of noon today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 155.

All three deaths revealed today involved patients in Sabah; a 61-year local male in Tawau Hospital with a history of diabetes and ocular tuberculosis; a 54-year-old local female in Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Death number 155 was of a local male, 51, in Hospital Semporna who had a history of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Cumulatively, there are now 15,096 Covid-19 infections locally, with 4,161 active cases, and 10,780 patients recovered, including 73 from today.

The current local Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.03 per cent, while the percentage of recovery now stands at 71.4 per cent of the total number of cases.

Across the states, Sabah recorded the most new cases with 277, Selangor with 44 new infections, Kedah with 27, nine in Sarawak, four in Kuala Lumpur, and three new infections in Penang.

Johor, Perak, and Labuan all recorded two new Covid-19 cases each, and one each in Melaka and Putrajaya.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced six new clusters detected locally, four in Selangor and one each in Sabah and Sarawak.

The new clusters are the Bah Manggis, Utama, Tasik, and Simera clusters in Selangor, and the Highway and Putra clusters in Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

Aside from the new ones, all 10 existing clusters recorded new cases today.

In Sabah, the Ramai-Ramai cluster recorded 18 new infections; the Benteng LD cluster with eight new cases, the Tanamera cluster with three new clusters and the Laut cluster with two new cases.

The Bah Puchong (6 new cases), Jalan Meru (3), and Selasih(1) clusters in Klang Valley also recorded new Covid-19 cases, while one new case was detected in the Benteng PK.

Over in Perak, the Tembok cluster recorded 27 new infections, while the Penjara Reman cluster in Penang recorded three new infections.