Ismail Sabri: Weddings allowed in areas under CMCO, but will require monitoring

Ismail Sabri reminded wedding organisers and participants to comply with the government’s health and safety regulations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Weddings are allowed in areas under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, he added that wedding organisers and participants must comply with the government’s health and safety regulations to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We have received requests from individuals inside the CMCO areas who have already set a date to be married and have sent out wedding invitations, they have asked us if we can allow them to have their wedding.

“We have allowed them to go ahead with their wedding, as long as they stick to the SOPs that are already in place,” he said.

Ismail said personnel from the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) must be present to supervise wedding ceremonies and receptions in villages and housing areas to ensure the regulations are followed while those held in hotels will be under the watch of hotel personnel.

He added that a minimum of two Rela personnel must be in attendance for weddings with fewer than 100 guests while ceremonies with 100 to 300 people require three personnel; weddings with 300 to 500 guests must have four Rela personnel present.

Beyond 500 guests, Ismail said the decision on how many personnel to assign will be up to Rela and will also depend on the size of the venue.

Ismail said that weddings guests will be required to show their invitations at the CMCO entry points.

“For those who are attending wedding ceremonies, please abide by the SOPs in place; organisers please, if possible, shorten the ceremonies,” he said.

The government has designated three districts in Sabah — Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran in Sabah, and Klang in Selangor as Covid-19 red zones and placed them under CMCO starting today until October 22.