Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia accepted as candidate to be regional rep to WHO board

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Malaysia’s candidacy as a representative of the Western Pacific Region (WPRO) on the World Health Organisation’s executive board has been endorsed, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Malaysian Health director-general thanked WPRO nations for giving Malaysia the opportunity to potentially represent them at the election to be held during the WHO’s 2021 assembly.

“It will be an honour for Malaysia to serve as a member at the prestigious EB, particularly because we have excelled in the field of surgery and we have shown great leadership in promoting safe and affordable surgery in the region.

“Truly, safe and affordable surgery is one of the most fundamental components of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). In this regard, we will leverage on my current position as the Chair of the Global Surgery Subcommittee of the International Society of Surgery (ISS),” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

According to the WHO, its executive board comprises 34 qualified health professionals chosen from among member states to guide the policies of the Health Assembly over a term of three years.

The board convenes a minimum of two times a year.

The previous election for the executive board was conducted in 2017.