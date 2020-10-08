Police deny viral message saying Selayang cop’s wife tested positive for Covid-19

Police have denied a viral message circulating on social media that the wife of a policeman at the Selayang Police Station had contracted Covid-19. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Police have denied a viral message circulating on social media that the wife of a policeman at the Selayang Police Station had contracted Covid-19.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the woman’s Covid-19 initial screening test result is inaccurate and has not been confirmed.

“It is confirmed that the result of the second screening which was obtained at about 4pm today turned out negative,” he said in a statement today.

Arifai also advised the public not to share the results of the Covid-19 screening test on social media as it could lead to fear to the public. — Bernama