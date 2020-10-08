Heavy rain triggers landslide, flash flood in Bukit Bendara, Penang, says mayor

Penang Island Municiple Council Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang during his visit to the Air Itam Market in Penang May 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 8 — Incessant heavy rain for two days caused a landslide and flash flood in Penang.

Penang City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the landslide occurred at Bukit Bendera area on October 6.

In the island area, a total of 17 incidents of uprooted trees and fallen branches were reported and the clean-up work was underway, especially along the main roads involved, he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yew said people were encouraged to contact the MBPP 24-hour hotline at 04-2637637/04-2637000 to report on fallen tree incidents in their areas.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) Mayor Datuk Rozali Mahmud said a flash flood, which struck at 7.30pm yesterday, affected about five houses in Merbau Kudung in Seberang Perai Utara.

“For the incidents of uprooted trees and fallen branches, a total of 12 complaints were received, namely three cases in Seberang Perai Utara, three cases in Seberang Perai Tengah and six cases in Seberang Perai Selatan,” he said. — Bernama