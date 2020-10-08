Azmin: All economic sectors in Klang can operate throughout CMCO

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Putrajaya will allow all economic sectors to continue operations, including those in Klang, Selangor where movement will be restricted for two weeks starting tomorrow to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Putrajaya will allow all economic sectors to continue operations, including those in Klang, Selangor where movement will be restricted for two weeks starting tomorrow to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, International Trade and Industry Minister (Miti) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The senior minister said the National Security Council (NSC) made the decision earlier today after taking into account Klang’s position as a major industrial hub that contributed over RM400 billion to Malaysia’s trade last year.

“After considering the current health situation in Klang and the importance of ensuring economic stability, we have decided during the National Security Council earlier today to allow all economic sectors in Klang to continue operating as usual with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a statement.

Azmin also reminded all companies to follow the SOPs or risk being shut down and hauled to court.

“Companies who fail to comply with SOPs will have their businesses terminated with immediate effect and faced with the law.

“This is a decision the government has made to ensure the safety and health of the people, ensure a robust economy, while preventing disruption in logistics, transportation and food supplies,” he added.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that Klang in Selangor and the three Sabah districts of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran would be placed under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) for 14 days from October 9, as these areas are categorised as Covid-19 red zones by the Health Ministry.

Ismail Sabri had also listed the SOPs to be applicable to these districts under the new CMCO order.