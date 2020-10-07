Social Welfare Dept provides monthly aid to singer M. Daud Kilau

File picture of Datuk M Daud Kilau at his home in Kampung Sungai Balai Baruh November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

BAGAN DATUK, Oct 7 — Veteran singer Datuk Muhammad Daud Kilau will receive RM350 a month in Senior Citizens Aid from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) beginning this month.

Perak Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the state government, through JKM, had succeeded in expediting the assistance for the artiste known as ‘Raja Gelek Malaysia’.

“It is hoped that this monthly assistance can ease his burden in terms of covering his daily cost of living,” he said when met at M Daud Kilau’s residence in Kampung Sungai Balai Baruh here, today. JKM Perak director Nor Tipah Majin was also present.

M Daud Kilau said the assistance would help him settle utility and medical bills, adding that he was grateful that many others had also come forward to help him, including from the Malaysian Artiste Association.

The artiste, famous for his songs Sirih Pinang and Cek Mek Molek has recently been confined to his home after his health condition began deteriorating in 2016.

“I have been singing for almost 50 years, if I still have the energy to sing, I will continue to do so. If I can’t it’s okay (I accept it),” said the 82-year-old, who lives with his wife Datin Rohani Awang Ngah, 62, and son. — Bernama