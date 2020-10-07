Just another day (almost) in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan as second CMCO comes into effect

The CMCO for Kota Kinabalu (pic), Penampang and Putatan, which began at midnight today, will last until October 16. Kota Kinabalu currently has over 240 Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — It’s almost business as usual for the state capital as it marks the first day of another conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Markets and grocery stores in and around the state capital are not experiencing the same panic buying as they did before, with many shopkeepers saying business is slow but moving.

In the central business district, roads and commercial centres are mostly quiet except for essential businesses and the central market is still buzzing with activity albeit muted.

A survey around other areas like Lintas, Lido, Kepayan, Tanjung Aru and Likas also show it is business as usual for now.

This time around, people have taken news of the CMCO calmly, following several rumours even before the date was announced and a general spike of Covid-19 cases in and around the state capital.

“The transition is easier this time. People know what to expect and how to manage now. There is no more panic, even though the fear is still there because the number of cases is so high,” said a roast pork seller at Lido market here.

Vegetable sellers and breakfast stalls continue to see brisk business with their regulars, and in Kepayan, some regulars have taken to standing under the shade in the main square for their daily morning catch-up.

“It’s just another day. We do what we need to do to be careful, this is the new norm,” said 72-year-old retiree Lim.

Supermarkets here said that people have not been bulk buying, but had started to stock up even before the CMCO was announced yesterday.

“We’ve had so many ups and downs. We don’t even know what this is now. Some days are better but there’s no pattern anymore,” said one shopkeeper.

At a local supermarket, the shelves are mostly stocked, but low on the usual essentials — cooking oil, flour, certain types of rice, and canned goods — but managers say the situation is manageable and not alarming.

“There isn’t the same panic buying as before,” said a store manager, who only wanted to be known as Soon, at a supermarket in one of the state capital’s suburbs.

“I think people are worried but they are trying not to let it disrupt their lives,” said Soon.

Meanwhile, city police chief assistant commissioner of police Habibi Manjaji said that there has been no breach of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as of noon.

The CMCO for Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan, which began at midnight today, will last until October 16. Kota Kinabalu currently has over 240 Covid-19 cases.