After Ipoh, three more banners blaming PM for Covid-19 spike appear in JB

A picture of the banner with vulgar insults along the Danga Bay stretch in Johor Baru October 7, 2020. — Picture from Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Oct 7 — The police here are looking for the people who hung three banners around the city deemed critical of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said his men found the three banners at three pedestrian bridges and are investigating the case under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of the peace.

He said the words written on the banners were deemed inflammatory.

“Police found the banners at the pedestrian bridges in Sungai Chat, Danga Bay and Crystal Crown around the city,” said Mohd Padzli in a statement today.

“At present, there have been no arrests in connection with the case and I urge those with information to contact the Johor Baru South district police headquarters at 07-218 2323,” he added.

Malay Mail understands the banners contained messages penned in Malay directed at Muhyiddin in allusion to his “abah” reference during his live address yesterday in which he jokingly said he would cane those that did not adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The banners have since been removed by the authorities.

Muhyiddin and his supporters have referred to him as “abah” since he took power back in March. The colloquial Malay means “daddy” and is seen as a bid to cultivate a warm paternal personality for Muhyiddin.

However, his attempt yesterday to assure Malaysians that his government does not practise double standards over those who flout Covid-19 quarantine drew brickbats, as critics pointed to his ministers who are still not punished for the offence.

On Monday, a similar incident was reported in Ipoh, Perak where two banners, blaming ministers and politicians for the sudden spike in Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases, were hung at the Ipoh Stadium Food Court and a pedestrian bridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

The Ipoh police are similarly investigating the two banners.