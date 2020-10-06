Zulkifli’s deputy says first Covid-19 test returns negative, self-quarantining pending second one

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said he has tested negative for his first Covid-19 test. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said he has tested negative for his first Covid-19 test, after minister Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Marzuk said he has now taken a second test and until the result comes out, he is self-quarantining at home.

“For now, I am waiting for the results of my second test that was done today after the results of my first test taken on September 27 returned negative.

“While waiting for these results, I will stay at home to prevent further infection which is in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s protocols,” he said.

Ahmad Marzuki said he had been in contact with Zulkifli whom he said is in good health.

Yesterday, Zulkifli tested positive for Covid-19, days after returning from a Sabah visit coinciding with the state election campaigning.

Zulkifli had also attended a special National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on October 3.

Seven ministers and six deputy ministers are now on self-quarantine following Zulkifli’s result. All attendees have tested negative so far, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said earlier.