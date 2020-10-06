Klang Valley water supply to be fully restored by Oct 9, says Air Selangor

Residents fill their pails at a water point in Bangi following the water disruption in Hulu Selangor October 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The water supply to all affected areas will be restored fully by October 9, Air Selangor revealed today.

CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said during a press conference today that the water supply will be restored in stages, starting from 6pm tomorrow, with everything will be back to normal by Friday.

“By midnight tonight, users will start to see water trickling in.

“For your information, the water treatment plant in Sungai Semenyih has already been up and running since this morning,” he said.

Air Selangor CEO Suhaimi Kamaralzaman speaks during a press conference at the Air Selangor headquarters, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

On Sunday, Air Selangor confirmed that odour pollution had caused the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants to cease operations temporarily at around 4.30pm.

The shutdown has left 309,687 consumer accounts in 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang without water.

That same day, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan said that the odour pollution is suspected to have originated from the Nilai Industrial Estate in Negri Sembilan.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the polluted water entered Sungai Semenyih from Sungai Batang Benar, which is close to the industrial area.

Kamaralzaman, when asked if they had found the source of the pollution, told reporters to ask the Ministry of Environment and Water.

He also did not detail the amount of damages that the agency has incurred due to these latest setbacks.

“What we can say is that by 6pm tomorrow 145 areas will have full restoration of water.

“On October 8 another 91 areas will have full restoration of water then on October 9 another 38 areas will have water restored,” said Kamaralzaman.

This latest disruption comes on the heels of a similar incident last month that affected 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat for almost a week.

At the time, Air Selangor confirmed that pollution at the raw water source had also halted operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang.