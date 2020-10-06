Dr Noor Hisham: No use crying over spilt milk, unite against common enemy of Covid-19 instead

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — In three consecutive Facebook posts today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called on Malaysians to stand as one in the face of the recent spike in Covid-19 transmissions in the country.

In one post, he urged Malaysians not to let frontliners’ efforts go to waste and come together to fight the common enemy rather than “continue to cry over the spilled milk over and over again”.

“Where do we want to be? We need to decide either to come together, be united and be stronger to fight the common enemy or continue to cry over the spilled milk over and over again when the numbers are increasing. Our frontliners are already on the ground with their sweat and tears,” he wrote.

In another post, he highlighted how the Health Ministry had set out three different scenarios for the rise in cases with three different models, but stressed that all gave similar outputs.

“This graph was the simplest to illustrate our current scenario. Let us all come together to flatten the curve again,” he said in the post.

Dr Noor Hisham also noted that as Malaysia enters its 10th month since the first Covid-19 case was registered here, “controlling large-scale community transmission is the country’s top priority”.

“We need strong solidarity and unity, together we can better fight against this common enemy,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham’s comments come amid an exponential surge of Covid-19 cases nationwide over the past few days, with the country recording a new record-high of 432 cases yesterday.