Don’t call state election this year, Sarawak CM told after spike in Covid-19 cases across Malaysia

KUCHING, Oct 4 — The Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) civil society today urged Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg not to call the state election this year after a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Its president Ann Teo said Abang Johari should review the situation while putting Sarawakians’ interests first in light of the recent spike in local transmissions.

“As such, during this outbreak, it would be highly irresponsible to call for the Sarawak election now or before the year ends, if it is avoidable,” she said when responding to Abang Johari’s statement yesterday that the state election could be held at any time.

“We therefore appeal to the chief minister to review priorities and put people first.

“The best mandate is where more people can vote and indeed feel safe to go out or come back to vote.”

Teo stressed that the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government still has until June 2021 to get a fresh mandate.

She said it would be more prudent to make sure the Covid-19 curve is flattened first before a state election is held.

“Unless politicians, campaigners and other stakeholders act responsibly and observe the wearing of face masks, social distancing and all other SOPs in all their campaigning activities, we are afraid that the campaign period accorded to parties will trigger spikes or increases in Covid-19 cases like in Sabah.

“If the Sarawak election is called soon or before the third wave abates, the people will not feel safe to go out to vote or indeed to come back to vote for those who live and work in peninsula Malaysia, Sabah or overseas.

“This was borne out by the turnout in the recently concluded Sabah state election where the percentage was less than what was anticipated by the Election Commission (EC),” she said.

She explained should an election be held in the near future, this would also effectively disenfranchise many young voters who left the state to work or study in peninsula Malaysia, as absentee voting reforms likely will not be processed fast enough by the EC to enable them to vote where they currently reside.