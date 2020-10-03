Minister’s political aide in Sabah hospital for Covid-19, sources say

Selcare health officers take samples during a free screening of Covid-19 organised by the Selangor gtate government at Dewan Musa Muda, Shah Alam April 19, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The political secretary to a federal minister was hospitalised in Sabah earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sources from Sabah told Malay Mail that the aide is also a Wanita Umno leader from the state who campaigned in Lahad Datu during the recently ended state election.

“She is in stable condition, all the close contacts were screened,” said one source who spoke on condition of anonymity without elaborating.

The Health Ministry declined comment when contacted today.

The woman aide is the second Umno leader reported today to have been hospitalised after the Sabah election campaign.

Earlier today, a deputy minister was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh last Thursday.

Hundreds of politicians, their aides and political party members from the peninsula had campaigned in Sabah since early September despite the continued emergence of new Covid-19 cases and clusters there.

Since then, several have tested positive for Covid-19.

Returnees from Sabah have been identified as a major source of Covid-19 cases showing up again in most parts of the country.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 287 new cases, its highest-ever single day number and more than double what the figure was when the movement control order was imposed on March 18.