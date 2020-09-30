NUTP urges Education Ministry to look into issues faced by school wardens

A school security guard is seen putting up a notice in front of a school in Putrajaya September 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — The National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to look into the problems faced by teachers who take on the role of school wardens.

Its secretary-general Harry Tan Huat Hock said the duties of the school warden were very heavy and required a lot of patience in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them regardless of time.

He added when the schools were reopened during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO), the wardens were not allowed to return home for a short term or go on holiday during the period.

“The wardens work more than 18 hours a day, compared to regular teachers working hours from 7 am to 4 pm. They do not only carry out the task of monitoring students but also teaching duties. Thus, the wardens have no leisure time with their family,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Tan, the allowance payment of RM240 did not commensurate with the workload, causing most teachers to refuse the job.

Meanwhile, he said NUTP also received complaints related to the wardens occupying houses which were written off but had to repay the Permanent Housing Allowance received during the occupation of the house.

“NUTP hopes the ministry’s top management would review these matters,” he added. — Bernama