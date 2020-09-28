Selangor police cripple Weng Gang, arrest 13 including leader

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa'aton Abu Bakar said all the suspects including a Sri Lankan national, aged 22 to 55, were detained in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police crippled a syndicate known as the ‘Weng Gang’ responsible for fraud and disposing of luxury vehicles for spare parts with the arrest of 13 individuals including the group leader in four raids from September 10 to 16.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said all the suspects including a Sri Lankan national, aged 22 to 55, were detained in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

She said 13 luxury vehicle components worth RM1.3 million including from Toyota Vellfire, Mazda and Mercedez Benz, which were reported as missing vehicles, were seized from a warehouse in Taman Teknologi Cheng, Melaka Tengah, Melaka.

‘’The syndicate had permits buy and sell cars and a workshop. They took advantage of vehicle owners with financial problems or facing costly car repairs by offering to help sell the vehicles and claiming later that the vehicles were missing.

‘’The victims would then lodge a police report without realising that their vehicles had been sold by the syndicate to third parties at cheaper prices,” she told a press conference here today.

The syndicate, which had been active activities since 2014, also cannibalised vehicles for spare parts which were sold in the local market, she said, adding, the syndicate was believed to be involved in 12 similar cases in Klang Valley.

She said checks found that four of the 13 suspects had various records involving drugs, vehicle thefts and under Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca)

All the suspects were remanded until tomorrow and the case was being investigated under Section 379A and 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama