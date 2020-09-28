Health Ministry announces new Covid-19 cluster in Klang, index patients a couple returning from Sabah

The Jalan Apas Cluster in Klang is one of currently 20 active clusters in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A new Covid-19 cluster has formed in Klang, Selangor following the detection of eight positive cases there, the Health Ministry announced this evening.

Dubbed the Jalan Apas Cluster, the ministry said the index patients were a husband and wife who had travelled to Tawau and Semporna on Sabah’s east coast from September 13 to 16 who showed flu-like symptoms such as a cough and a fever on September 18 and went to a medical facility the next day.

“They were referred to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang on September 24, 2020, found positive for Covid-19 on September 26, 2020 and have been admitted to Hospital Sungai Buloh,” the ministry said in a statement.

The index patients were identified as Case 10,782 and Case 10,783. Six more cases in this cluster were identified from tracing the close contacts of the two index patients.

It added that 56 people have been tested and found Covid-19 negative; the lab results for two more are pending.

The ministry said there are currently 20 active clusters in the country, including the Jalan Apas Cluster.

It had earlier announced 115 new Covid-19 cases today, with 98 originating from travellers who returned to the peninsula from Sabah, which it deemed a “high risk” area for the virus.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier announced a restricted movement order on four districts in Sabah involving 962,661 residents.

The east coast districts of Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak, and Semporna are effectively placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) from midnight until October 12.

Lahad Datu has recorded 241 cases, Tawau 634, Semporna 255 and Kunak 65.