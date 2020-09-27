Jalan Raja Laut 1 renamed Jalan Palestin

The Jalan Palestin road sign is pictured during its inauguration on September 26, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Jalan Raja Laut 1, a key road in Malaysia’s national capital Kuala Lumpur, has been renamed as Jalan Palestin, as seen in a Facebook post by the Federal Territories Ministry.

In a post on its official Facebook page late last night, the ministry wrote a simple remark stating: “Do you know Jalan Raja Laut 1 is now known as Jalan Palestin as a symbolic of us opposing and fighting for the freedom of Palestine from the Zionist Israel regime. Good job DBKL!”

In the same post, the ministry reposted photographs of the September 26 inauguration ceremony for the renamed road that it said was attended by Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan and Palestine’s ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali, crediting the information to a post yesterday on the Viva Palestina Malaysia Facebook page.

The ministry also featured photographs of the event that it attributed to zayan.my.

The Federal Territories Ministry’s Facebook post was subsequently shared on the official Facebook page of the Prime Minister’s Department.