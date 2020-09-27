‘Don’t need to guess’, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah says will reveal CM pick just before swearing-in

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor (centre) poses for the camera during a press conference at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 26, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) does not appear to have settled on its choice chief minister after declaring victory in the state election as early as 9.30pm yesterday.

The alliance that snapped up 38 seats in the 73-seat Sabah contest was closeted in talks at the Sutera Harbour Resort here for more than four hours last night emerged shortly after 2am to speak to the press.

Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Hajiji Noor told reporters the alliance’s winning candidate expects to be sworn-in before the Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri later today.

Hajiji, who had been touted as a potential chief minister in the run-up to yesterday’s poll, declined to disclose any detail about the alliance’s CM candidate, not even the party.

“Tomorrow we will announce it, don’t need to guess, we will make the announcement,” he said when asked if the candidate was from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

He stoutly refused to divulge if the candidate was chosen through a unanimous or majority vote when asked.

The newly reelected Sulaman assemblyman deflected further questions when pointedly asked about the absence of Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders who are also part of the GRS alliance.

He said many of the election winners were some distance away and were unable to be at the hotel where PN had made its base to be in time for the press conference.

“There are many of our assemblymen who are coming from afar, from the interiors, and have yet to arrive.

“So we will wait and make an announcement together with them later on,” he said.

Hajiji added the newly elected representatives would be present at the Istana Negeri in the morning for the swearing-in ceremony.

The recently concluded Sabah state elections saw PN secure 17 seats, BN take 14, and Parti Bersatu Sabah with seven seats. Together, all three make up GRS.

The Warisan Plus coalition comprising Parti Warisan Sabah, DAP, PKR and Upko secured a total of 32 seats.

Three independent candidates won in Kuamut, Kemabong and Pitas.