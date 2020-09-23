Warisan’s Sindumin candidate under quarantine pending Covid-19 swab test result

An aide, Mazlan Sanoh, when contacted today said Dr Yusof had come in contact with Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii, who had tested positive for Covid-19 during campaigning in Sipitang on Saturday. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Parti Warisan Sabah’s Sindumin candidate, Dr Yusof Yacob, has been placed under home-quarantine while waiting for the result of his Covid-19 swab test.

An aide, Mazlan Sanoh, when contacted today said Dr Yusof had come in contact with Umno supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii, who had tested positive for Covid-19 during campaigning in Sipitang on Saturday.

“Dr Yusof was called by Sipitang Hospital on Monday and he did the swab test on the same day.

“He is currently in Sipitang but campaigning through social media. His election machinery is not slowing down in this campaign, but we already change our strategy by doing online campaign most of the time,” he said.

Mazlan also said Dr Yusof was not showing any symptoms.

Two other candidates under quarantine were Umno’s Lumadan candidate Kamarlin Ombi and Sindumin candidate Sani Miasin. — Borneo Post