Sarawak govt to spur development in Serian division, says CM

SERIAN, Sept 23 ― Serian Division would have a bright future with its fast and well structured development, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said besides plans to have a convention centre, upgrading of recreational facilities including the Serian Lake and expansion of the town and building of two flyovers, the state government would also improve the roads, and the water and electricity supply networks to villages in the division.

“The state government has spent more than RM400 million on ‘Projek Rakyat’ (people-based projects) alone in Serian Division” he said at a meet-the-people session, here, adding that all the projects were progressing as scheduled.

He also said that a trade office would be set up in Tebedu, at a site near the Tebedu Immigration Post to facilitate trade between Malaysia and Indonesia’s border area nearby.

According to him, the state and federal governments would discuss the project in detail with the Indonesian government, at the Malaysia-Indonesia Social and Economic (Sosek-Malindo) Committee meeting. ― Bernama