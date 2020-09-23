Penang CM backs Anwar to form stable federal govt

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town September 23, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow has voiced his support for Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that he has the majority to form a new government.

The Penang lawmaker said he welcomes such an announcement as voters are looking forward to a stable and strong government to lead the country through the current political, economic and health situation.

“I hope Anwar will be able to form such a government to bring the country towards a common destiny of a strong government that can overcome the health pandemic crisis and restore social economic health of the people in the country,” he said in a press conference at his office here.

The Penang chief minister claimed he did not have any information on Anwar’s announcement other than what was published in the online media.

“I don’t have any information, maybe the party secretary-general will have more information,” he said when asked if DAP was consulted prior to Anwar’s announcement.

Chow said since Anwar did not announce any numbers and is yet to be granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, it is better to wait for now.

“We will wait for this to happen,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar claimed he has majority support of MPs to form a government and that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government “has fallen”.

The PKR president claimed to have solid and convincing support from MPs to be presented to the Agong.