MOH: New Covid-19 cluster in Tawau brings Sabah total to eight

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Another new Covid-19 cluster has emerged in Sabah today.

The Health Ministry, in a statement, said that the index case for the new Udin cluster in Tawau is related to Case 9,894, a 72-year-old Malaysian woman.

“The index case tested Covid-19 positive after a screening at the Merotai Health Clinic on September 12,” it said.

Following the report, the ministry said it conducted close contact tracing and two other Covid-19 positive cases were detected yesterday.

“The two cases involve a 12-year-old male and 18-year-old female, who are both Philippines citizens. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Tawau Hospital for treatment.

“With this, the cluster has a total of three cases,” the ministry said.

As of noon today, the ministry said that it had screened 128 individuals.

“Of that number, three tested positive for Covid-19 and 71 tested negative, while 54 are still awaiting results,” it said.

The ministry said infection prevention measures including disinfection and cleaning have been carried out at the locations involved.

“However, the cause of the infection is still under investigation,” the statement read.

Malaysia today reported a total of 147 new Covid-19 cases with three new deaths, which brings the number of fatalities in the country to 133.

Sabah is also slated to hold its state election on September 26 and is currently in the midst of its campaigning period.