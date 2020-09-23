Ministry fines company RM20,000 for selling overpriced face masks in Johor

A general view of people wearing face masks in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Sept 23 ― A company in a supermarket in Kulai, near here, was slapped with a RM20,000 compound fine two days ago for selling face masks above the ceiling price stipulated by the government.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) Johor office chief enforcement officer, Mohd Hanizam Kechek said they received complaints from the public that the company was selling the three-layer face masks for RM1.50 per piece despite the ceiling retail price set at RM1 per piece.

“Therefore, we immediately issued a compound notice to the company which was investigated under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He added that Johor KPDNHEP had conducted a total of 3,712 inspections on all business outlets such as pharmacies and premises selling face masks throughout the state, during the enforcement period of the movement control order and conditional movement control order.

“We also received 174 complaints on overpriced face masks,” he said. ― Bernama