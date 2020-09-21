Dismissal of Lahad Datu attack incident an insult to security forces, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reminded all parties not to touch on sensitive issues that can arouse anger and discomfort to any party, especially pertaining to matters involving national security and sovereignty. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The allegation of Party Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi that the intrusion in Tanduo, Lahad Datu in Sabah in 2013 was just a farce and a political ploy, is an insult to the security forces.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the statement was very disrespectful, especially to the 10 families of security personnel who were killed in the incident.

“All security forces, especially the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) know the truth of the incident and no one has openly disputed it.

“At a time when the country has just celebrated the 87th MAF Day on September 16, this accusation reflects how he (Mohamaddin) does not understand and (how he) underestimates the sacrifices of the national security forces,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri reminded all parties not to touch on sensitive issues that can arouse anger and discomfort to any party, especially pertaining to matters involving national security and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said, the statement issued by the politician was irresponsible and belittled the duties of military personnel.

“The accusation that MAF members only made attacks on chicken and dogs is also untrue,” he said in a statement.

Affendi said the statement was not acceptable at all and had offended both the families of the MAF and PDRM members who were killed.

Affendi said apart from protecting the country’s sovereignty, the MAF also contributes to the security and well-being of the people in the country. — Bernama