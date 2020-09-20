SUKE incident: Works Ministry says stern action will be taken after construction accident

A woman escaped with just an injured left hand when a concrete slab from the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) fell and hit her car September 19, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Works Ministry has ordered stern action to be taken against those responsible for the incident in which a parapet wall slab from the ongoing Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction fell and hit a car yesterday.

Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the incident should not have happened and the ministry would not compromise on the public safety and lives of the people, with firm action to be taken based on the results of the investigations.

At the same time, he said the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) have also been instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit at an immediate rate related to works involving public safety.

“For the Works Ministry, safety issues in the workplace are very important to be taken into account and complied by every employee involved in construction works. They not only need to know and understand but need to fully implement before, during and after construction.

“The incident could be avoided if all parties involved adhered to the correct work system and procedures based on the approved guidelines, and abided by the specifications and contract,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page here today.

According to media reports, a one-sq metre concrete slab from a construction site of SUKE fell on a Proton Saga BLM driven by a woman at the Middle Ring Road 2 at 5.45 pm yesterday.

The 25-year-old victim was however rescued by members of the public with injuries on her left arm before being sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) for treatment.

According to Fadillah, the woman had been given full assistance to ease her burden.

Apart from that, he said the main developer, MRCB Builders has issued an immediate stop-work order to the subcontractor (Makna Setia Sdn Bhd) and closing the location of incident for investigation purposes.

He explained that the SUKE Emergency Response Team (ERT) had controlled traffic and remove the parapet wall as well as the car, and the developer inspected all the parapet wall slabs and reviewed documents of the Safe Working Procedures and Parapet Wall Assembling Methods.

Fadillah said the works to strengthen the parapet wall slabs which needs to be welded with parapet metal was completed at 5 am today following the instructions from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

He added that the ministry is still awaiting the investigation report.

“LLM and the ministry are conducting safety checks and reviewing the implementation of responsibilities at all levels whether in monitoring, quality, design and work methodology,” he said.

Fadillah, in issuing a warning to all parties involved in the construction, said all quarters must comply with all processes, procedures, specifications and the contract set at the construction site without any compromise.

He added that the LLM and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) must review the most appropriate design methods involving structures to minimise risk to the public and employees. — Bernama