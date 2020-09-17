MUDAsudahMULA: Syed Saddiq says will register new party with RoS today

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has reportedly said he will register a new political party, tentatively named Muda, with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today.

The ousted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief was revealed the move to business radio channel BFM 89.9’s Breakfast Grille show this morning.

This comes as Syed Saddiq used the hashtag #MUDAsudahMULA yesterday on Malaysia Day, which was Malay for “Muda has started”, prompting speculation from his supporters.

Since yesterday, several youth leaders who have been involved in discussions to form the party has tweeted using the same hashtag, outlining their hopes for the new generation of politicians.

<embed

Di hari Malaysia ini, moga kita dapat bersama meninggalkan politik tua yang memecah.



Moga hari ini adalah permulaan untuk sebuah Malaysia yang #MUDA, yang berBUDI, yang seTARA, yang membangun SERTA, dan yang terus berpadu dalam kepelbagaian dan rasa cinta.



Ayuh!#MUDAsudahMULA pic.twitter.com/KFSYvYVL6U — amirx abd hadi (@amirxabdhadi) September 16, 2020

This Malaysia Day, my aspiration for a #MUDA Malaysia is for us all to be able to talk to one another and find commonality as Malaysians instead of letting old politics divide us by race and religion. What would you like to see in a #MUDA Malaysia? #MUDAsudahMULA pic.twitter.com/NUypar7utT — Dr Thanussha 🇲🇾🌺 (@Thanussha5) September 16, 2020

This Msia Day, my aspiration for a #MUDA 🇲🇾 is the end of:



-"old" politics which disregards the rule of law, independence of institutions & democracy



- "old" politicians who manipulate race/religion for power, instead of nation-building with progressive ideas#MUDAsudahMULA pic.twitter.com/EEPJqmgghu — Lim Wei Jiet 🇲🇾 (@limweijiet) September 16, 2020

