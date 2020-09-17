Malay Mail

#MUDAsudahMULA: Syed Saddiq says will register new party with RoS today

Thursday, 17 Sep 2020 08:40 AM MYT

BY ZURAIRI AR

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has reportedly said he will register a new political party, tentatively named Muda, with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today.

The ousted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief was revealed the move to business radio channel BFM 89.9’s Breakfast Grille show this morning.

This comes as Syed Saddiq used the hashtag #MUDAsudahMULA yesterday on Malaysia Day, which was Malay for “Muda has started”, prompting speculation from his supporters.

 

 

Since yesterday, several youth leaders who have been involved in discussions to form the party has tweeted using the same hashtag, outlining their hopes for the new generation of politicians.

MORE TO COME
 

