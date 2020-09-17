Ismail Sabri: Pub, nightclub activities top RMCO violations list

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that they were among the 584 individuals detained by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while another 224 individuals were detained for having failed to comply with physical distancing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Activities at pubs and nightclubs continued to make up the highest number of recovery movement control order (RMCO) violations with 292 cases recorded yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that they were among the 584 individuals detained by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while another 224 individuals were detained for having failed to comply with physical distancing.

In addition, 18 individuals were nabbed for violating the enhanced MCO, failing to provide equipment or recording personal details (17) and not wearing face masks (14).

“Thirteen were nabbed for encroaching restricted areas while six premises were found to be operating beyond permitted hours. Of the total cases, 568 individuals were issued with compounds while 16 individuals were remanded,” he said in a statement today.

On the “Ops Benteng”, Ismail Sabri said that a total of 65 undocumented migrants, three smugglers and three skippers were arrested and 10 vehicles were also seized.

He said that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) also arrested 27 undocumented migrants for attempting to leave Malaysia via an ungazetted route at the Rakan Muda Complex, Bandar Penawar, Johor.

“PDRM also arrested a local man for being involved in smuggling activities in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan,” he added.

The government would take stern action against any party who tried to enter the country illegally, and enforcement agencies would continue to tighten border controls, especially on rat trails, he said.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 29,748 individuals had returned home through the country’s entry points since July 24.

They were housed in 71 hotels and eight other premises including the Public Training Institute (ILA) as well as private institutions in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of that number, 9,517 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 71 individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment. A total of 20,160 individuals were discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted daily monitoring on the supply of 12 types of goods at 708 business premises including retailers (506), wholesalers (172) and manufacturers (30).

The supply of essential goods is sufficient and able to meet the needs of the country and is easily available.

“KPDNEHP enforcement officers also conducted 1,571 special inspections to check on compliance with the RMCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) and found that 1,556 premises complied with the prescribed SOPs while 15 premises were given advice for failing to comply with the SOPs,” he said. — Bernama