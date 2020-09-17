Borhan, Mohd Zawawi sworn in as new Selangor exco

PKR’s Borhan Aman Shah and Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (pic) took their oath of office before the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Istana Alam Shah, here, today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLANG, Sept 16 — Tanjung Sepat State Assemblyman Borhan Aman Shah and Sungai Kandis State Assemblyman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni have been appointed as members of the Selangor State Executive Council (Exco), effective September 19.

The two assemblymen, both from PKR, took their oath of office before the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Istana Alam Shah, here, today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari told reporters after the ceremony that the portfolio for the new exco members would be announced by next week, after discussions with the relevant parties.

Commenting on the exco reshuffle, he said it would not be a major one, but involves the replacement of several portfolios.

“It may involve my portfolio and several other exco members,” he added.

The portfolio for Culture and Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage is now vacany following the termination of service of the Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari in March, due to the political realignment at the federal level.

Besides that, the service of Housing and Urban Living Committee Chairman Haniza Mohamed Talha, who also the Lembah Jaya assemblyman, was terminated in July after she was stripped off her PKR membership. — Bernama