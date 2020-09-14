Loose lorry tyre causes fatal motorcycle accident in Pahang

KUANTAN, Sept 14 — A mechanic on his motorcycle was killed when he was unable to avoid a rear tyre that had detached from a timber truck as it was moving along KM 48, Jalan Temerloh-Bandar Jengka/Jerantut in Maran today.

Pahang Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief, Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh, said the victim in the 1.50pm mishap was Mohamad Zazmi Mohd Zahari, 22, from Felda Mawar Jengka 10, Maran.

“He was riding a Yamaha 135LC and possibly heading towards Jerantut when the tyre came off and rolled towards him from the opposite lane.

“It is reported that the victim couldn’t avoid the tyre because it was too near and caused him to crash into the guardrail on the right,” he said when contacted today.

Kamarulzaman said the front portion of the motorcycle was badly damaged and that the 50-year-old lorry driver was not injured.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Hospital Jengka in Maran for a post-mortem examination and that an investigation will be carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama