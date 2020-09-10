Sabah polls: GOF 14th battalion activates Public Order and Riot Unit

Tawau PGA 14th Battalion assistant commander DSP Abd Halim Ahmad said members of the unit are well-trained to handle riots. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

TAWAU, Sept 10 — The 14th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) has activated the special Public Order and Riot Unit (PORU) to assist in ensuring the Sabah state election proceeded smoothly.

Tawau PGA 14th Battalion assistant commander, DSP Abd Halim Ahmad said members of the unit are well-trained to handle riots.

“The aim is to maintain peace and order,” he said when met at an In-Service Training (LDP) programme to quell riots with the Tawau police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Meanwhile, Tawau police chief, ACP Peter Umbuas said more than 600 police personnel at Tawau IPD would be on duty throughout the state election.

“All elements of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are prepared to ensure security in Tawau and Kalabakan,” he said. — Bernama