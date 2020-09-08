Ka Siong: Report on ETS-Komuter train collision near Kluang Station ready soon

A KTM Komuter train collided into an ETS train near Kuang last Friday, injuring one passenger. ― Picture via Twitter

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — The report on an investigation into an incident involving an Electric Train Service (ETS) side-swiping a KTM three-coach commuter train near the Kuang Station, Selangor last Friday (Sept 4) will be announced soon, said Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been directed to conduct an investigation to identify the actual cause of the incident, namely, technical problem or negligence.

“What is important is that the repair work has been done as we do not want the incident to affect services,’’ he told a media conference after a second series driving institute grading award ceremony at his ministry, here, today.

In the incident at 6.37pm on Friday, a commuter passenger was reportedly slightly hurt while 29 other commuter passengers and 93 ETS passengers were unhurt.

On the Sabah state elections, Wee who is also MCA president, said the party had many local candidates who could be highlighted at the general election this time.

‘’What is sure is that there is no parachute candidate... we have local talents,’’ he said.

At the 14th General Elections (GE-14), MCA contested in the Luyang and Kepayan seats.

A total 73 state seats would be contested at the state elections in Sabah which is scheduled on Sept 26. Nomination date had been fixed on Sept 12 while early voting is on Sept 22. — Bernama