Bitten once, Mat Sabu confident Amanah can take Kelantan from PAS in GE15

Mohamad Sabu addresses reporters during a media conference at the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu is targeting to take control of Kelantan from PAS in the next general election after failing to do so in 2018.

Mohamad, who is also known as Mat Sabu, told Utusan Malaysia that his confidence stems from the increase in Amamah’s membership in Kelantan since the party’s founding five years ago.

“Our target [in GE15] is Kelantan. We need to work together with any parties then only we can succeed. For example, Amanah will pair up with PKR.

“In Malaysia, even though the party is strong in itself, it cannot go anywhere. For example, PAS had in the past contested 80, 90 seats in 1986 but only won one in Pengkalan Chepa,” he was quoted saying in the interview published today.

Mohamad claimed PAS had widespread support only after it became part of Pakatan Rakyat with PKR and DAP and was able to form government in two other states — Kedah and Perak — apart from maintaining its decades-long hold on Kelantan.

The former PAS deputy president conceded that the Islamist party is still dominant in Kelantan, but added that it was not impossible to unseat it now as the people there were looking for change.

Pointing to Amanah’s growing membership especially in Kelantan, Mohamad said it was indicative that voters were starting to accept the PAS splinter party.

In GE14, Amanah contested five out of 14 seats in Kelantan but failed to win a single seat.