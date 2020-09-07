Seremban High Court sets Oct 2 mention date for stockbroker charged with murdering senior citizens

The charges against Tan Kian Ngip, 40, were made before judges Datuk Azman Abdullah and Azizul Azmi Adnan respectively. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 7 — The High Court here today set October 2 for the case mention of a stockbroker charged with murdering two senior citizens in July this year.

The charges against Tan Kian Ngip, 40, were made before judges Datuk Azman Abdullah and Azizul Azmi Adnan respectively.

Azman and Azizul Azmi fixed the same date for mention after deputy public prosecutors Nuralis Mat and Noor Aisyah Ahmad applied for a new date for submission of documents.

The accused is represented by lawyers Abu Bakar Isa Ramat, Muhammad Syafiq Stewart Abdullah and Nurshafiqa Balqish Jaffri.

Tan was charged with murdering Eng Chong Hwa, 67, and Tan Kim Joo, 73, by stabbing them with a knife at a house on Jalan Melati 21, Taman Desa Melati, Nilai between 4pm and 7.45pm last July 24.

The charges were made under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama