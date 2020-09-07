Ismail Sabri: Police haul up 873 for RMCO violations, including 580 nightclub goers

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Police detained a total of 873 people nationwide yesterday for failing to comply with standard operating procedures of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the majority of the lawbreakers were 580 attendees of nightclubs.

He added that compounds were issued to 797 while 71 were remanded pending further investigation and five were released on bail.

“The offences committed were involvement in nightclub activities (580), failure to observe social distancing (118), not wearing face masks (52), undocumented foreign nationals (39), failure to provide customer registration at business premises (22), suspected of involvement in prostitution activities (seven), flouting compulsory quarantine (two) and obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duty (one),” he said in a statement this afternoon.

The number of arrests made on nightclub attendees remain high despite nightclubs still prohibited from operations during the RMCO period.

The RMCO has been extended until December 31.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said nightclubs and entertainment centres are to remain closed until then on the basis that ensuring health protocols to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Covid-19 virus, such as physical distancing would be difficult otherwise.