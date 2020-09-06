DBKL: Billboard displays in KL must be vetted by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka

A billboard displaying a message on the movement control order is pictured in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Any party wanting to install a billboard in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur needs to get it vetted by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) on the correct usage of Bahasa Melayu.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said that other languages can be used on the billboards so long as they accompany the key Bahasa Melayu phrases.

“In the issue of a billboard erected near the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, as was the case, the relevant parties were found to have been non-compliant with the approval issued. The billboard that was approved by DBP was in Bahasa Melayu as the main language and accompanied by other languages.

“However, when the billboard was installed on the site, there was a non-compliance with the approval given, when the accompanying languages had become the main expression.

“Realising a mistake had been made, the relevant party had uninstalled the said billboard,” according to the DBKL statement today.

Earlier, the issue of the billboard near Mid Valley Megamall went viral on social media sites because it did not feature Bahasa Melayu as the main language of expression. It also received the attention of Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa on Twitter.

The statement also said that there are six types of advertising licences in Kuala Lumpur issued by DBKL and the outdoor display advertisement licence is one of them.

“This outdoor display advertisement licence is subject to the Local Government Act 1976; Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974; Advertisements (Federal Teritory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Laws 1982 and the Local Government (Election Advertisement) (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Laws 1990.

“Any non-compliance with these By-Laws may be subject to enforcement action or penalties as stipulated,” said the statement. — Bernama