Waze brought us here, two drivers tell cops after landing in Federal Highway bike lane

A video screengrab shows a Perodua Bezza on the Federal Highway motorcycle lane. ― Picture courtesy of Petaling Jaya police

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Two drivers who entered a narrow Federal Highway lane reserved for two-wheeled vehicles blamed their blunder on mapping app Waze, Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today.

Videos showing two cars, one a Toyota Vios and the second a Perodua Bezza, in the highway motorcycle lane heading from Kuala Lumpur to Kang, have been widely shared on social media.

The senior policeman said police managed to track down the car drivers, and revealed that the Vios driver was a man aged 33 and the Bezza driver a woman of the same age.

“Based on statements recorded from both drivers aged 33, they claimed that they had used Waze which had instructed them to enter a small lane.

“Both drivers only realised that they had entered the motorcycle lane after they were alerted by other motorcyclists,” Nik Ezanee said in a statement.

He said both drivers are now under investigation for violating Section 79 of the Road Transport Act 1988 for neglecting traffic directions and signs.

In the videos, the two cars can be seen blocking numerous motorcycles in the lane, before some motorcyclists overtook the drivers and directed them towards the nearest exit.

A similar incident happened on August 22; another Toyota Vios driver who was also captured on camera driving in the Federal Highway motorcycle lane.

The driver, who was driving against the flow of traffic, caused a motorcyclist to swerve and hit a pillar at the side of the road during the incident.

Video footage that has since gone viral showed the driver continued going against the flow of traffic even after the mishap.

Police later arrested the driver.



