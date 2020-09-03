Covid-19: More cases from Benteng Lahad Datu cluster, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Benteng LD cluster in Sabah recorded another seven cases, bringing the total number new cases in the cluster reported today to 14.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the seven, six cases were detected today while one was discovered on Sept 1 (Case No. 9351).

Case No. 9351 involved a prisoner in Tawau Prison in Sabah who had the history of entering the Lahad Datu police headquarters (IPD) for his case mention in which he was in close contact with two cluster index cases, (Case No. 9344 and 9345).

He said the six new cases reported today were detected at Tawau Prison with four of them having the history of going to Lahad Datu IPD.

The four individuals returned to Tawau Prison on August 28 and infected two new prisoners and all new positive cases are asymptomatic and have been warded at Tawau Hospital.

“As at September 3, 336 people have been screened with 14 found positive, 123 negative and 199 individuals are still waiting for their results,” he said.

On the Tawar cluster, he said three new cases were reported in Kedah with two of them detected in the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area in Amanjaya which now has 78 cases in the cluster.

“In Kedah, 17,619 people were screened (67 positive; 17,415 negative and 137 waiting for results); in Penang, the number of screenings remained at 534 (11 positive and 523 negative) as well as Perak with 11 screenings and all were found negative.

“For the administrative EMCO area in Amanjaya, 12,903 were screened (three positive, 12,867 negative and 33 still waiting for results) in three zones namely Kenanga Zone, Mawar Zone and Melur Zone,” he said.

He said for Bunga cluster, two new cases were reported in Negri Sembilan, making the total positive cases in the cluster to six cases.

To date, he said 55 people were screened, with 41 in Negri Sembilan (two positive; 34 negative and five still waiting for results); 10 in Selangor (four positive and six negative) and four in Terengganu (all negative).

On the Telaga Cluster also in Kedah, he said one new case was reported bringing the overall cases in the cluster to seven.

“A total of 2,089 people were screened involving 2,083 individuals in Kedah (seven positive; 1,401 negative and 675 waiting for results) with six in Penang (one negative and five waiting for result ),” he said. — Bernama