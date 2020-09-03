Amendments to Act 505 to be tabled in November, says Zulkifli

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The government plans to table amendments to the Administration of Islamic Law (Federal Territories) 1993 (Act 505) in the next parliament session in November, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said.

He said among the amendments involve management matters of religious agencies in the Federal Territories, consolidating the management of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council, issues concerning the Shariah courts and also the management of the Federal Territory Mufti office, including the methods of issuing fatwa (edicts).

“It (amendments) will be improved in various aspects and fined-tuned,” he told reporters after handing out appointment letters to 10 members of the Syariah and Civil Law Technical Committee members for a three-year term effective Aug 16 here yesterday.

Former Syariah Judiciary Department director-general Tan Sri Sheikh Ghazali Abdul Rahman has been appointed chairman of the committee.

Zulkifli said the newly appointed committee members will have an in-depth discussion on the amendments in a five-day meeting beginning today before they are tabled in Parliament.

In his speech, Zulkifli said besides Act 505, the technical committee meeting this time will also discuss the draft of the Control and Restriction of the Propagation of Non-Islamic Religions (Federal Territories) Bill.

“Although there are 10 other states that have drafted the same law, there are some issues in terms of enforcement,” he said. — Bernama