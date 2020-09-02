Boy drowns, three survive after being swept away by strong gush of water from upstream near KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A six-year-old boy drowned while three others were saved after they were swept away by a sudden strong gush of water from upstream while bathing at Sungai Kedondong, Kuala Kubu Baru, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said that Abdul Wafi Wuuzir’s body was discovered stuck between the rocks near the site of the incident at 5.44pm.

The boy was among 16 people from three groups having a picnic at the river.

“The Kuala Kubu Baru Fire and Rescue station received a call at about 3pm and rushed to the scene,” he told Bernama.

Norazam said the three survivors, a woman and two men, managed to climb up a rock and were saved by the team. — Bernama