Azam Baki: Appontment of MACC chief to be done through Parliamentary votes

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― The government has agreed that the appointment of the next chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is to be done through Parliamentary votes.

The current chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the matter was decided at the recent meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption.

He said the appointment for the MACC’s top post will need two-thirds support from the Members of Parliament (MPs).

“If the service of the chief commissioner were to be terminated, it shall also need to go through a special tribunal and could not be easily terminated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the prime minister.

“The meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also agreed to have a Service Commission under the MACC,” he said in an interview with Melakafm today.

He said once in place, the recruitment and termination of service of MACC officers and staff will no longer be done by the Public Service Commission, but by the MACC Service Commission instead.

By allowing MACC to appoint and terminate the service of its officers and staff, it also proved the government’s transparency and MACC’s freedom in taking actions it deemed necessary. ― Bernama