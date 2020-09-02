39 arrested, some for not wearing face masks and observing physical distancing, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the 39 people, 13 were nabbed for not wearing face masks while 10 others were caught not physically distancing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The police yesterday arrested a total of 39 people found to be in violation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including individuals who failed to wear face masks in public places and observe physical distancing rules.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of that number, 13 were nabbed for not wearing face masks while 10 others were caught not physically distancing.

He added that the police also arrested six individuals for failing to provide equipment as well as entry and exit logs, five for opening of businesses beyond the permitted hours and five more for employing immigrants without proper permits.

“The police conducted 63,206 inspections nationwide yesterday where a total of 4,773 compliance teams involving 15,956 members were involved,” he said in a statement issued today.

As of yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the task force monitoring compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) have inspected 3,981 supermarkets, 5,162 restaurants as well as 1,611 hawkers, 1,810 factories, 3,681 banks and 1,111 government offices.

He said the teams also monitored a total of 1,789 land transport terminals, 208 sea transport terminals as well as 125 air transport terminals.

On national border controls under the Ops Benteng operation to curb illegal entry, Ismail Sabri said the authorities arrested a total of 4,620 illegal immigrants between May 1 and September 1.

He said those arrested included 698 boat skippers and 247 smugglers, while 177 boats and 475 vehicles used to ferry the undocumented foreigners were seized.

“The authorities will continue to take action against anyone who attempts to enter the country illegally as well as those who also assist illegal immigrants,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister.

He also revealed that a total of 21,217 individuals returned to Malaysia between July 24 and September 1 where they were required to undergo the mandatory quarantine process.

He said the returning Malaysians were placed at 70 designated stations including hotels and public training institutes for their quarantine process in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of that number, a total of 8,801 individuals are undergoing the mandatory quarantine, while 66 individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment.

“A total of 12,350 individuals have been discharged and allowed to go home,” said Ismail Sabri, adding that they had returned from 32 countries.