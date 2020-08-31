Sarawak Second Highway to inject life into Sri Aman, says Abang Johari

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said efforts to develop the Sri Aman division would be mobilised through a master plan called the Sri Aman Development Area (SADA) which would oversee how the area could be boosted in terms of economic development. — Bernama pic

SIMANGGANG, Aug 31 — The Sarawak Second Highway network which will pass through Sebuyau, Lingga and Roban districts in the Sri Aman Division will provide the injection which can bring to life the division’s new economic environment, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said efforts to develop the Sri Aman division would be mobilised through a master plan called the Sri Aman Development Area (SADA) which would oversee how the area could be boosted in terms of economic development.

“I am hopeful that the new highway will open up the Sri Aman area to agricultural and tourism activities more intensively for the benefits of the community here,” he said in his address on the eve of the state-level National Day celebration, here, last night.

He said Sarawak held great potential for food production and Sri Aman could specifically contribute to the state’s exports of agricultural produce such as padi and pineapples, which could be achieved by utilising new technologies and marketing approaches.

He added the division also had good tourism potential offering destinations such as the Batang Ai dam, culture and nature tourism at Skrang and Batang Lemanak, the Batang Ai National Park for its Orang Utan wildlife, the Tidal Bore Festival in Batang Lupar and its flat peat swamp forest in the Maludam National Park, among others.

Abang Johari said the 225-kilometre Sarawak Highway from Kuching to Sibu is worth RM6 billion and is at the design stage and expected to be tendered this year.

“The state government under the administration of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) is committed in ensuring that Sri Aman is able to move forward in line with other areas that are already ahead,” he added. ­— Bernama