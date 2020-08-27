Ex-Bangi state assemblyman Amran Kasimin dies at 75

Amran was Bangi assemblyman from 2004-2008. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Former Bangi state assemblyman Datuk Dr Amran Kasimin passed away yesterday evening.

His daughter-in-law, Dr Lenny Suryani Safri, who confirmed the matter, said that he died at 5.56pm at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (HUKM), here.

“Abah, thank you for a wonderful 19 years. A great honour for me to be a daughter .. thank you for the undivided love, “she said on her Facebook page.

She said the body would be taken to the family residence in Sungai Merab Luar, Kajang tonight and would be buried tomorrow morning.

According to her, the funeral prayer would be held at Surau Al Istiqomah this morning at Sungai Merab Luar.

Amran Kasimin, 75, who was the Bangi assemblyman from 2004-2008, is also an Islamic medical practitioner, former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) lecturer as well as a former UKM Board Member. — Bernama