PDRM not the ones paying to maintain unused helicopters, says IGP

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was not responsible for the millions of ringgit paid to maintain inactive helicopters as flagged in the Auditor-General’s Report, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador explained today.

Speaking after a police conference here, the inspector-general said the matter was outside of his agency’s control.

“The payment was not the responsibility of the police; it was the Home Ministry that made the payment and the payment was made in accordance with the contract,” he said.

However, he insisted there was nothing suspicious about the payments and stressed that the PDRM already explained the matter to the A-G for the report.

Abdul Hamid said he was informed that the maintenance contract included inactivity clause for a 25 per cent discount covering three aircraft but any beyond this would incur the full cost on top of what was already contracted.

He said his agency will seek a clarification on why the matter was still included in the 2019 Report (Series One) released on Monday as it was already clarified.

“This is not nice, it was as if we are the ones to have committed a simple blunder,” he said.