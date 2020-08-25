DIGP: Stern action for flying Jalur Gemilang upside down

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (centre) witnesses the handing over of duties from former Sabah Police Comm Datuk Zaini Jass (left) to Datuk Hazani Ghazali at the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters, August 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Aug 25 — Stern action will be taken against individuals who deliberately fly the Jalur Gemilang upside down, said deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said individuals who are not sure of the right way to set up the national flag can refer to the relevant parties.

“They can enquire at any nearby police stations on the right side to fly the Jalur Gemilang and how to position the state flag,” he said in a press conference in conjunction of the 230th Prisons Day celebration at Kajang Prison headquarters here, today.

Acryl Sani was commenting on incidents of flying the national flag upside down.

Yesterday, Bernama reported a rubbish truck driver and four Bangladeshi workers were detained for flying the Malaysian flag upside down in front of their lorry in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang. — Bernama