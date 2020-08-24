Kuantan housewife scammed of RM60,000 by man posing as cop

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 48-year-old victim claimed to have received a call from the “cop” who identified himself as an officer from a police station in Sabah in mid-June. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — A housewife suffered RM60,000 in losses after she was tricked by a man impersonating as a policeman to avoid being arrested for alleged involvement in a criminal case.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 48-year-old victim claimed to have received a call from the “cop” who identified himself as an officer from a police station in Sabah in mid-June.

“The suspect claimed that the victim’s identity card was found in a raid on a house in the state, causing her to be suspected of being an accomplice to the criminals detained in the raid.

“The suspect is said to have threatened that the victim could be arrested and claimed that the case can be cleared by paying the police and lawyer,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim, who panicked after being threatened repeatedly, had followed instructions by making money transactions into the account given by the suspect in stages since early July.

The victim, however, became suspicious after the suspect kept asking her to pay more.

She then lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters here yesterday and investigations are ongoing. — Bernama